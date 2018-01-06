GRANT, Neb. (AP) — An exposition focused on pulse crops has been scheduled for Jan. 18 in the western Nebraska city of Grant.

Organizers say Pulse Crops Expo is designed to help farmers meet with leaders of pulse crops industry in Nebraska, including seed companies and dealers and pulse crop buyers.

There also will be presentations on crop insurance and production.

The U.S. Agriculture Department says pulse crops are 12 legumes, including peas, lentils and chickpeas, that produce an edible seed grown in a pod. The term “pulses” is limited to crops harvested solely as dry grains, which differentiates them from other vegetable crops that are harvested while still green.

Registration is required by Jan 16. Call the Perkins County Extension office at 308-352-4340 or email Strahinja Stepanovic (struh-HEEN’-yuh steh-PAH’-noh-vihch) at sstepanovic2@unl.edu to register.