BusinessNation Pulitzer Prizes awarded to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times for reporting on Trump April 15, 2019 at 12:21 pm Updated April 15, 2019 at 12:22 pm By The Associated Press The Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — Pulitzer Prizes awarded to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times for reporting on Trump. Most Read Business Stories 737 MAX crisis prompts Southwest pilots to question its all-Boeing fleet With close industry ties, FAA safety chief pushed more delegation of oversight to Boeing Seattle couple’s dilemma: How could they afford a second child? Here’s what financial planners advised. Giant Stratolaunch aircraft lifts off from California Boeing’s other problem: Much-needed Air Force tanker keeps hitting snafus | Jon Talton The Associated Press