The VA Puget Sound Healthcare System and GE Healthcare are launching a 3D imaging research partnership.

Under the terms of the agreement, GE Healthcare will provide software and work stations for the 3D printing technology, which can be used to manufacture orthopedic implants and guide surgical cutting. The technology is just beginning to be used in the medical fields, but is expected to be increasingly adopted by hospitals.

The VA will provide feedback on the technology, which can reduce the time it takes to develop 3D models from hours to minutes, according to a joint statement released Tuesday about the agreement.

The VA has used 3D software, but none that is designed specifically for the medical field, according to the statement. The VA plans to use GE Healthcare’s technology at facilities in Seattle, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Cleveland and Salt Lake City.