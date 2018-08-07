SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. federal judge has rejected Puerto Rico’s legal challenge to the authority of a financial oversight board appointed by Congress as the territory tries to dig its way out of debt.
Gov. Ricardo Rossello filed the challenge last month after the board rejected a series of proposed budgets for the territory. Rossello argued the board overstepped its authority by insisting on cost-saving measures that included job cuts and the elimination of mandatory Christmas bonuses.
U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain rejected the arguments Tuesday in a 39-page ruling.
The governor called the ruling “further proof of Puerto Rico’s colonial status” and said his administration is considering an appeal.
Congress created the board in 2016 when it enacted legislation enabling the island to restructure more than $70 billion in debt.