Share story

By
The Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. federal judge has rejected Puerto Rico’s legal challenge to the authority of a financial oversight board appointed by Congress as the territory tries to dig its way out of debt.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello filed the challenge last month after the board rejected a series of proposed budgets for the territory. Rossello argued the board overstepped its authority by insisting on cost-saving measures that included job cuts and the elimination of mandatory Christmas bonuses.

U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain rejected the arguments Tuesday in a 39-page ruling.

The governor called the ruling “further proof of Puerto Rico’s colonial status” and said his administration is considering an appeal.

Most Read Business Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Congress created the board in 2016 when it enacted legislation enabling the island to restructure more than $70 billion in debt.

The Associated Press