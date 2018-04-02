SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor is defying the federal control board overseeing the island’s troubled finances.
Ricardo Rossello says he will submit a fiscal plan to the board on Thursday that will not contain any layoffs, reductions in pensions or a labor reform.
The announcement late Sunday defies the board’s demands that the U.S. territory implement a labor reform and a 10 percent cut to a pension system facing nearly $50 billion in liabilities.
A board spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Public Affairs Secretary Ramon Rosario told NotiUno radio station on Monday that the board cannot impose public policy in Puerto Rico and asked members to reach a consensus with the island’s government.