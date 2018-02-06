BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators have scheduled a public hearing on a proposed natural gas processing plant in McKenzie County.

The Public Service Commission says Arrow Field Services wants to build a plant to produce a variety of natural gas liquids, including propane and butane.

The proposed Arrow Bear Den Gas Processing Plant II project about 7.5 miles southeast of Watford City would cost $136 million. It would be built near an existing gas plant but would operate independently.

The public hearing is at 9 a.m. Central time on Thursday, Feb. 15, at Teddy’s Residential Suites in Watford City.