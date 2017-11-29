Phil Bussey is retiring from his role as senior vice president and chief customer officer at Puget Sound Energy on Jan. 5.

Phil Bussey is retiring from his role as senior vice president and chief customer officer at Puget Sound Energy, the company said Wednesday.

Bussey, 61, had been the company’s senior vice president of corporate affairs from 2003 to 2009. He left Puget Sound Energy to become president and chief executive of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce until 2012, when he returned to PSE.

Bussey also served as president of the Washington Roundtable in the early 2000s. He currently serves on the boards of the Chamber, The Bellevue Downtown Association, Comcast-owned public affairs network TVW and the Boy Scouts of America. He will step down from these roles, a PSE spokeswoman said, but the company will stay connected to the organizations.

“Phil’s commitment to our employees and the people we serve has made a tremendous impact on PSE and will be missed,” PSE CEO Kimberly Harris said in a statement. “Phil has brought an ability to see the big picture while never losing sight of the needs of the individual.”

