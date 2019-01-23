SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — U.S. prosecutors are urging a federal judge to work with a court-appointed monitor to determine ways Pacific Gas & Electric Co. can prevent its equipment from starting more wildfires.

In a court filing Wednesday, the U.S. attorney’s office in San Francisco said Judge William Alsup should refrain from immediately imposing new requirements on the utility.

Alsup earlier this month proposed ordering PG&E to remove or trim all trees that could fall onto its power lines and to cut off power during certain wind conditions.

PG&E said the judge’s proposals would interfere with state and federal regulators.

The judge is overseeing a criminal verdict against PG&E stemming from a deadly explosion of a company gas pipelines in 2010. He is considering additional terms of probation against the utility in that case.