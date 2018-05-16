CHICAGO (AP) — Some residents of Chicago’s historic Pullman neighborhood are expressing concerns over plans to construct loft apartments and working space for artists.

Those opposed to the proposed Pullman Artspace Lofts say the building’s design clashes with the look, feel and history of a neighborhood known for uniform brick row homes.

The 32,000-square-foot (2,973-square-meter) building is to be constructed on a lot that became vacant in the 1930s, when a tenement was razed. In addition, two neighboring buildings would be rehabbed into artists living quarters.

Mark Cassello of the Pullman National Monument Preservation Society on Tuesday called the proposed building a monstrosity that belongs elsewhere.

Artspace executive Andrew Michaelson insisted the building, construction of which could begin in July, will complement the neighborhood’s architecture.

The area became a national monument in 2015.