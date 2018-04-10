DEMING, N.M. (AP) — An Elephant Butte, New Mexico-based company is facing criticism for a proposed dolomite mine in southern New Mexico and complaints that its application is incomplete.

The Deming Headlight reports the American Magnesium company recently submitted revised maps, figures, and other changes requested by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

The application proposes to truck dolomite rock from a site to a processing facility where magnesium metal would be extracted and the leftover rock used to manufacture cement.

American Magnesium says it expects to construct a processing facility within the city of Deming’s Peru Industrial Park” and purchase water from Deming.

But Deming City Administrator Aaron Sera says there have been no ‘negotiations’ regarding the purchase of commercial water with the City of Deming.

