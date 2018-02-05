JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska residents have weighed in on a bill that would allow distilleries to once again serve cocktails and mixed drinks in tasting rooms.

The Juneau Empire reports that members of the public talked to legislators on Saturday about the bill that would reverse regulations enacted by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.

Currently, distilleries can sell mixers and alcohol separately, but customers must prepare the drinks themselves. Distilleries had been able to serve mixed drinks for about three years. The control board voted two weeks ago to stop allowing it.

Amalga Distillery co-owner Brandon Howard says the regulations create “awkwardness” between employees and customers.

Bar owners, however, are happy with the change, saying a distillery’s ability to sell mixed drinks unfairly cuts into their business.

___

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com