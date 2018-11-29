ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage assemblyman has proposed allowing bars and restaurants to serve alcohol earlier in the morning.
Assemblyman Eric Croft tells the Anchorage Daily News that the extended serving hours could benefit tourism and help make a proposed alcohol tax easier for businesses to support.
State law allows alcohol to be served from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. the next day, but Anchorage has tighter restrictions.
Under city law, bars and restaurants cannot serve alcohol before 10 a.m.
Croft’s proposal would allow alcohol to be served at 9 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends and holidays.
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz has proposed asking voters to approve a 5-percent sales tax on alcohol to support homeless services and substance abuse treatment.
___
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com