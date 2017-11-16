LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A southern New Mexico promoter is eying a 21,000 seat amphitheater in Las Cruces while the city of El Paso’s downtown arena is caught in a legal battle.

Barbara “Mother” Hubbard told the KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, this week she wants to see a new stadium near the New Mexico State University’s golf course.

The amphitheater would be built in two phases at the cost of around $50 million.

Hubbard recently made a presentation to the New Mexico State University’s Board of Regents. The group has earmarked 55 acres for the project if the funding is secured.

Hubbard says the amphitheater could be used for everything from concerts, to rodeos to monster truck shows.