TIVERTON, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island casino under construction near the border with Massachusetts is expected to open later than originally planned at a cost nearly twice the initial estimate.

The casino in Tiverton is now scheduled to open in October 2018. It is expected to cost $140 million, up from $75 million.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings is building the casino, which is scheduled to have 1,000 slot machines and 32 table games.

A Twin River official said Wednesday that the cost of the casino is borne entirely by the company, and no subsidies or taxpayer dollars are being used.

The official says the site offered more construction challenges than projected, delaying the project and increasing costs. He also says restrictions on construction hours are slowing progress.