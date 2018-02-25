JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Work could start this summer on a $17 million project aimed at boosting how much cargo can be handled at one of Indiana’s Ohio River shipping ports.
Plans for the Port of Indiana-Jeffersonville include a new barge loading facility, some 2,000 feet of additional railway and another loading facility for trucks and trains.
Port director Jeff Miles tells the News and Tribune the project will help load and unload cargo as expeditiously and cost effectively as possible. Miles says he hopes the expansion will boost the businesses already established there and help lead to projects filling its roughly 300 acres of available land.
Money for the port project is coming from a $10 million federal grant and $7 from Indiana’s port agency and private investors.
Most Read Stories
- Washington state lawmakers make speedy move to shield their records from the public
- ‘Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying’ in Seattle’s Greenwood area – well, not quite
- Report: Washington state home to one of the largest cells of notorious white supremacist group WATCH
- NRA responds to boycott movement after United and Delta cut ties
- Enemy World War II fighter pilots told a tale of peril and reconciliation. Then there was the truth. | PNW Magazine VIEW
___
Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com