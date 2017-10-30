DETROIT (AP) — Grants between $50,000 and $100,000 are being offered to organizations to provide literacy skills, vocational and other training to low-income Detroit residents enrolled in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The Detroit Employment Solutions Corp., the city and Detroit’s Workforce Development Board are seeking partners for the training program that aims to connect SNAP recipients to long-term employment.

The city says about 270,000 Detroit residents currently receive food assistance. About 160,000 are of working age.

The U.S. Agriculture Department will match up to 50 percent of any non-federal funding spent to provide employment and training services for people who receive food assistance. Matched dollars then can be used to provide additional employment services to food assistance participants and then be matched again by Agriculture Department.