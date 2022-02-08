Personal data for individuals in 23 professional and business categories may have been exposed in a potential breach of a database used by Washington state Department of Licensing’s online licensing system, known as POLARIS, which has been taken offline as a precaution.
According to the agency, these categories include:
Appraisal management companies
Architects
Auctioneers and auctioneer companies
Bail bond agencies, bail bond agents, bail bond recovery agents
Body art/body piercing/tattoo
Camping resort companies and camping resort salesperson
Cemeteries
Combative sports
Commercial driver training
Cosmetology
Court reporters
Driver training schools
Funeral directors, embalmers, interns; and funeral establishments
Geologists
Home inspectors
Landscape architects
Motorcycle schools
Notaries
Private investigators and private investigator agencies
Real estate appraisers
Real estate brokers, managing brokers, firms and branch offices
Security guards and security guard companies
Timeshare companies and salesperson
POLARIS also includes licensing for professional engineers and land surveyors, although they regulated under a separate state agency.
The Department of Licensing has opened a call center to handle questions about the incident: 855-568-2052.
