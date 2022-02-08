Personal data for individuals in 23 professional and business categories may have been exposed in a potential breach of a database used by Washington state Department of Licensing’s online licensing system, known as POLARIS, which has been taken offline as a precaution.

According to the agency, these categories include:

Appraisal management companies

Architects

Auctioneers and auctioneer companies

Bail bond agencies, bail bond agents, bail bond recovery agents

Body art/body piercing/tattoo

Camping resort companies and camping resort salesperson

Cemeteries

Combative sports

Commercial driver training

Cosmetology

Court reporters

Driver training schools

Funeral directors, embalmers, interns; and funeral establishments

Geologists

Home inspectors

Landscape architects

Motorcycle schools

Notaries

Private investigators and private investigator agencies

Real estate appraisers

Real estate brokers, managing brokers, firms and branch offices

Security guards and security guard companies

Timeshare companies and salesperson

POLARIS also includes licensing for professional engineers and land surveyors, although they regulated under a separate state agency.

The Department of Licensing has opened a call center to handle questions about the incident: 855-568-2052.