Produce growers are bringing their fruits and vegetables to their consumers, not at a farmers market but on TikTok.

It started with a baked feta pasta recipe that made its way onto TikTok in January 2021 and went viral on the social media platform. In the videos, home chefs roast cherry tomatoes, olive oil and feta, and add herbs and cooked pasta. The recipe went viral online and in grocery stores. Cherry tomato sales went up about 29% that week, according to the International Fresh Produce Association’s data. News organizations also widely reported that feta cheese was difficult to come by. Today, the tag #bakedfeta has 127.7 million views.

With younger generations buying a lot of products online through social media, including food, produce farmers see an opportunity to get their goods directly into the hands of millennials and Gen Z. They’re using social content and influencers to try to keep people buying fresh food.

One company taking note is Los Angeles-based The Wonderful Company, which has featured big-name celebrities like Stephen Colbert and Groot in its commercials for pistachios. The closely held company grows and sells a variety of food products, including fruits, nuts, flowers, water, wine and juices. Now, it’s making a new and dedicated investment in TikTok across many of its brands, including Wonderful Halos, Wonderful Pistachios, POM Wonderful and Wonderful Seedless Lemons. The company’s in-house advertising agency even has dedicated TikTok experts.

“The impact of TikTok is undeniable in reaching a younger audience,” said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing at the company. “Investing in TikTok allows us to connect with millennials and Gen Z in a fun and authentic way that we can’t get from traditional TV or print advertising. It allows for engagement, interaction and a variety of content so that there’s something for everyone in a very in-the-moment way that traditional advertising timelines don’t allow for.”

Advertising

The Wonderful Company is working with influencers across its brands. It’s looking for people who really love the products and healthy snacks, Cooper said.

“As a company, we pride ourselves on being innovative in the way we market our products, and TikTok is that next evolving space for brands,” Cooper said.

“It’s super sweet, and they’re super yummy,” the child says while peeling a mandarin in the paid partnership post.

The company doesn’t currently plan to sell products on TikTok. Instead, the goal is to build love for its brands and drive people into stores and to bring its products to consumers’ minds when they’re shopping for groceries online.

TikTok can be especially helpful for local farms. At Lonely Pines Farm, a small-scale flower and garlic farm located on the Olympic Peninsula, social media is an essential part of the business. Laura Schletzbaum and her husband Jerry Bergstrom have amassed over 3.5 million likes on TikTok and thousands of followers across Instagram and YouTube. TikTok has helped them reach a new customer: young gardeners.

“We’re completely incorporated social media into our business plan,” Schletzbaum said. “Instagram is the main source for our local customers, it allows them to buy flowers and garlic from us directly, whereas TikTok gives us exposure to a whole new generation of gardeners. There’s literally no way anyone would have found us if they hadn’t found us on social media.”