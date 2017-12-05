POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) — A privately owned beach on the New Jersey shore is trying to block the state from building dunes on it, fearing the state’s real motive is to seize its business.
The latest challenge to Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s plan to build or widen dunes along most of the state’s 127-mile coastline comes from a privately owned beach in Point Pleasant Beach.
Risden’s Beach fears the state will try to usurp its business.
In court papers, the state says it has no intention of operating Risden’s Beach, but the company’s lawyer says the state is claiming the legal right to do so.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- KeyArena MOU approved by Seattle City Council; will NHL announcement soon follow? VIEW
- Here are 5 of Bill Gates' favorite books from 2017
It’s the latest in a long line of court challenges to the project, nearly all of which have failed.