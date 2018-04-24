SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A private jet maker plans a new $55 million service center in coastal Georgia, hiring 200 people.

Gulfstream Aerospace, a unit of General Dynamics Corp., announced Tuesday that it will build the maintenance and overhaul facility at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

The company already operates a larger service center there employing more than 900.

Gulfstream President Mark Burns says that as more jets are sold, service demand rises. The company in recent months has announced service center expansions in California and Wisconsin.

The company says the 202,000 square-foot (18,800 square-meter) Savannah facility — including hangars, offices and shops — will open next spring.

Gov. Nathan Deal and U.S. Rep Buddy Carter attended the announcement at Savannah Technical College’s Aviation Training Center. Burns says Gulfstream relies on the school for employees.