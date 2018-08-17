A privacy group says in a letter to Federal Trade Commission that Google has violated the terms of a 2011 settlement because of practices exposed in an Associated Press report this week.
The Electronic Privacy Information Center says in the letter to the FTC that Google’s recording of time-stamped location data — even after users have turned off a setting called Location History — “clearly violates” the 2011 settlement.
The center lobbied the FTC to take action on Google nearly a decade ago. That helped lead to the settlement in which Google agreed to a 20-year monitoring regime and vowed to not misrepresent the degree to which users have control over private data.
Three days after the AP story was published Monday, Google altered a help page explanation but didn’t change its tracking.
