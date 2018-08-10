NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City banker who hawked elderly customers’ personal identifying information in a scheme to raid their accounts has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.
A judge on Friday has also ordered Peter Persaud to fork over $17,500 in proceeds from his crimes. Prosecutors say the 28-year-old should pay $12,000 in restitution to ex-employer J.P. Morgan Chase.
Persaud pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft in March 2017. His bail was revoked in May 2016 and he was locked up over flight-risk concerns.
Prosecutors say Persaud stole customer information and sold it or used it himself from 2011 to 2015, when he was caught trying to sell information on an $180,000 account to an undercover officer.
Most Read Business Stories
- Housing construction in local suburbs is at historic lows, while Seattle is setting records | Mike Rosenberg VIEW
- Boeing finds surprise asset for defense comeback: old warplanes
- More Seattle-area home sellers lower list prices as market cools way down
- Boeing confirms it's crunch time in Renton, fewer 737 deliveries next quarter
- Amazon welcomes first graduates of program to turn veterans into technologists
All of his victims were at least 60 years old. Two were over 80.