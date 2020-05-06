Princess Cruises and Holland America Lines have canceled all Alaska itineraries for the rest of the year, leaving less than a third of the cruises originally planned to call in Seattle this summer.

The announcement followed close on the heels of Carnival Cruises’ decision Monday to cancel Alaska voyages on the Carnival Spirit.

Before the pandemic, 232 cruise ships were slated to call in Seattle in 2020. Nearly 100 of those sailings were called off in April. The latest cancellations — HAL and Princess are canceling a combined 56 cruises, and Carnival cancelled 11 — leave 71 still scheduled.

The Port of Seattle estimates nearly $4 million in economic activity is generated each time a cruise ship docks at Seattle.

Both Princess and Holland America attributed the cancellations to ongoing travel restrictions in place to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a statement that did not mention the COVID-19 pandemic by name, Princess said the cancellations were due to “reduced flight availability, the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors impacting international travel.”

At least 65 people who have traveled on cruise ships have died of the novel coronavirus, and outbreaks have been recorded on at least 55 ships, according to The Washington Post. Federal health officials barred cruise ships from sailing until late summer after finding infected passengers transmitted COVID-19 to communities far from shore.