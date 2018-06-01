OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Prince’s estate is suing an Oklahoma man for alleged copyright infringement.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Oklahoma City accuses Phil Shadid, of Yukon, of violating the estate’s copyright by distributing videos from the band Vanity 6’s self-titled 1982 album on a digital music distributor, TuneCore.

The lawsuit says Prince put together the band and wrote the music and lyrics for the album. It says TuneCore removed the videos at the estate’s request, but that Shadid contested their removal and that TuneCore will repost them unless a ordered not to by a court.

The lawsuit seeks to permanently keep the videos off the site and unspecified damages, attorney fees and costs.

The Oklahoman reports that Shadid could not be reached for comment and court documents do not list an attorney for him.

Prince died in 2016 of an accidental drug overdose.