LONDON (AP) — The charity founded by Britain’s Prince Charles says it’s not accepting any more donations from Huawei, the latest setback for the Chinese telecom giant as it battles allegations it’s a cybersecurity risk.
The Prince’s Trust said in a statement Thursday that, “At present, we are not accepting new donations from Huawei in light of public concerns.”
The trust, which was established in 1976 to help disadvantaged young people, said any future donations will be reviewed by its ethical fundraising committee.
Huawei said it was disappointed with the move.
It said: “We regret that decisions of this sort are being taken as a result of ill-informed and unfounded discourse about Huawei.”
Last week, Oxford University said it was suspending research grants and donations from Huawei.