Prices rose 6.8% in November to a nearly 40-year high, compared with a year ago, as inflation continues to squeeze households and businesses nationwide and complicates the political environment for Congress and the White House.

Consumer price index data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that prices rose 0.8% in November compared with October, with inflation spreading further throughout the economy, including to areas that had not been as affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The November data marked the largest 12-month increase since June 1982, during a period when inflation was more of a scourge on daily life than most millennials have ever known. Current inflation dynamics have been spurred by a devastating pandemic that roiled the global economy, upsetting the workforce and supply chains, along with stimulus measures that helped unleash high demand for goods.

In time, it’s possible that lower gas and energy prices or unclogged supply chains can help steer prices back down to more sustainable levels. But there’s no telling when that will happen, and in the meantime, businesses and consumers could start to change their expectations of what’s still to come.

“Yes, inflation can abate, but what [policymakers] care about is, is it significant or insignificant to peoples’ lives and decision-making?” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. “This is inflation that’s not likely to be insignificant anytime soon, and that’s a problem.”

Financial markets appeared to shrug off the news, with the Dow Jones industrial average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq up slightly on Friday.

Inflation has emerged as a top political concern for voters ahead of the 2022 midterms, especially because the cost of food or gas is often a test for how people perceive the economy.

Republicans criticized the high inflation numbers, blaming Democrats’ stimulus as the culprit and warning against future legislative packages.

“Today’s jaw-dropping inflation report should alarm every single American, but especially policymakers,” Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., said in a statement Friday morning. “Hard-working American families are suffering as a direct result of the Biden administration’s reckless borrowing and spending and anti-energy policies.”

The November increases were driven by broad-based price hikes in most of the categories tracked, similar to October inflation. Indexes for gasoline, shelter, food, used cars and trucks, and new vehicles were among the larger contributors. Airline fares also increased.

Roughly half of the month-over-month increase in the consumer price index was due to price increases in cars and energy. The energy index was up 3.5% in November, and measures of gasoline were up 6.1%. Recent moves by the Biden administration intended to bring prices down at the pump aren’t reflected in Friday’s data.

The price increases can be seen in the grocery store aisles, as food companies including Campbell Soup, Kraft Heinz and Mondelez have all announced higher prices on items that include soup, macaroni and cheese, crackers and cookies. Dollar Tree also announced it’s hiking prices on most products to $1.25.

Indeed, federal data showed that the price of “food at home,” namely groceries, was up 6.4% in the past year, and that “food away from home” climbed 5.8%. Steak was up almost 25% compared with a year ago, and bacon 21%. Eggs were up 8%, apples 7.4% and flour roughly 6%.

Friday’s inflation report showed rent was up 0.4% in November compared with the month before, and 3% compared to last year, influenced by soaring home prices and supply chain issues limiting construction of new homes.

Economists and policymakers say hikes in the cost of shelter are more concerning because they’re not influenced by supply chains, which are expected to ease with the pandemic.

Rent and shelter costs tend to be “much stickier than, say, fuel or food or industrial supply components,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM. “This is the channel through which a possible wage price spiral starts because it reduces disposable personal income.”

By many measures, the economy has made tremendous progress since it was thrust into a recession in early 2020. The labor market has 6 million more jobs since President Joe Biden took office. Economic growth is surging far faster than most economists forecast earlier in the pandemic. The stock market is also up roughly 25%.

But inflation has proved to be one of the most visceral ways people judge economic recovery from the pandemic. White House officials have been frustrated by a disconnect between such strong progress and a public discontent that is showing up in opinion polling and Biden’s approval ratings.

There are also renewed concerns about people’s wages and the basic cost of living lagging behind inflation. Stagnant wages haunted the country for years, but the pandemic recovery brought in a new era that gave workers more leverage and contributed to earnings for rank-and-file workers growing at their fastest pace in decades. Stimulus checks and other government benefits, like the child tax credit, are also helping cushion households’ savings and balance sheets.

Yet, the rising cost of goods and services is rapidly cutting into those gains, especially for households without much room to stretch their budgets. Food banks around the country say families are showing up for meals and groceries as they weigh whether to pay for gas, rent, food or medication.

It’s also unclear which employers or companies would opt to increase salaries or boost their own benefits to help workers keep up. Google executives, for example, said the company wouldn’t be instituting companywide pay raises to adjust to inflation, according to CNBC.

Friday’s inflation data is only the latest example of how severely inflation looms over the economic recovery.

Top officials at the White House and Fed have maintained that unsustainably high prices won’t become a permanent feature of the economy, and that policymakers, if necessary, have the right tools to get inflation under control. But over the past few months, they’ve been forced to back away from their initial message that inflation is temporary, or “transitory,” because that position became increasingly at odds with what was unfolding in the economy — and the ways people were experiencing it.

The Biden administration has suffered low approval ratings and political attacks from Republicans, who blame Democrats’ stimulus measures for overheating the economy this year.

The White House, for its part, touts steps it is taking to lower everyday expenses. Much of its argument for its safety net and infrastructure plan is that the proposals would bring down costs for working-class families, including in housing, health care, groceries, gasoline, elder care, child care and education.

Gas prices have ticked down in the past few weeks, although that drop isn’t in this inflation report.

It’s unclear when inflation will come down closer to the Fed’s 2% annual target. Much depends on the pandemic and when supply chains have a chance to clear. But the concern is that the price increases are showing up just about everywhere, including in corners of the economy not directly pummeled by the coronavirus recession. The more broad-based and embedded high prices become, the harder it will be to rein them in.

That leaves households and businesses to decide how to stretch their budgets or raise prices to stay afloat. For decades, Dollar Tree staked much of its brand on selling everything for $1. That strategy lasted decades, until the retailer announced it was raising prices by a quarter. In an earnings call this week, Campbell Soup pointed to its recently announced price increases intended to offset added costs of ingredients, packaging, logistics and labor.

“We are aggressively combating raw material inflation with significant pricing actions across each of our businesses,” Sherwin-Williams chief executive John Morikis said in an October earnings call. “We implemented multiple price increases in the quarter. We will continue to do so as necessary.”

Inflation is already posing a major test for the Fed going into 2022. The central bank is charged with keeping prices stable and getting the economy to full employment. And while it has so far held off on combating inflation so that the job market has time to grow, it may soon be forced to raise interest rates and cool down the economy so that high prices don’t become even more persistent.

For now, the Fed is winding down its vast asset purchase program, which has supported the financial markets for much of the pandemic, and Fed policymakers are expected to speed up the pace of that “taper” at their meeting next week.

The Washington Post’s Andrew Van Dam contributed to this report.