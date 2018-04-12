ST. LOUIS (AP) — The previous owners of the St. Louis Blues plan to sell their remaining minority interest in the team.
St. Louis Blues Chairman Tom Stillman said Thursday that Sports Capital Holdings will soon market the minority stake it has held since 2012. SCH is the holding company for the previous Blues ownership group and selling the minority interest means SCH will no longer have any financial interest in the team.
Stillman currently controls the current ownership group, which bought the Blues in 2012.
He stressed that the Blues are not for sale, only the minority interest. He says the Blues will remain in local hands and no operational changes are expected.
The Blues and the National Hockey League must approve the sale of the minority share.