PRAGUE (AP) — The city of Prague, the Czech capital, approved Thursday a partnership agreement with the capital of Taiwan, Taipei.

The move comes two months after Prague revoked a similar sister-city agreement with Beijing, an action that angered China.

Prague took the action because Beijing rejected a Czech request to remove a clause from the agreement that states that Prague supports the one-China principle, which does not recognize Taiwan.

In reaction to the Prague plan, China canceled the tours of several Prague classical music ensembles and orchestras.

The Czech government recognizes the one-China principle.

Taiwan split from mainland China amid a civil war in 1949, but Beijing considers the self-ruled island part of its territory.

The deal between Prague and Taipei is scheduled to be signed in January.

Mayor Zdenek Hrib said the deal focuses on economic, trade and cultural cooperation but not on politics.