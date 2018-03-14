Jay Rockey, message-crafter for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, leaves a legacy of professionalism and mentorship that influenced generations of PR practitioners.

Jay Rockey, a pioneer in the public-relations profession who gained international attention for Seattle through his successful promotions of the 1962 World’s Fair, died February 24. He was 90.

The accomplishment for which Mr. Rockey is most remembered came early in his professional life. But his decades-long career in public relations — marked by mentorship of multiple generations of practitioners in the field — formed an equally enduring legacy, say former colleagues.

At 32, Mr. Rockey, with wife, Retha, and three young children in tow, left a secure position managing PR for Alcoa in New York City. He returned to his native Pacific Northwest to take on promotional duties for “a futurist pipe dream of Seattle boosters and grandees,” as a Rockey family history memorably describes what was then to be called the Century 21 Exposition.

Mr. Rockey helped plan and promote the event that gave Seattle its iconic Space Needle and raised the city’s profile from one of a remote timber-and-airplanes town to a forward-looking hub of technology and innovation.

Perhaps most important was his suggestion that this event, a showcase for American science and technology as the space race began in earnest, be named the Seattle World’s Fair — putting the host city front and center.

Mr. Rockey led a team that attracted widespread coverage of the fair, including in the still-nascent medium of television. He landed two Life magazine cover placements in 1962, an achievement that helped draw some 10 million people to Seattle for the fair.

While the fair is recognized today as a rousing success that helped set the stage for Seattle’s modern prosperity and tech-driven economy, Mr. Rockey himself remembered it as “a period of unbelievable challenge, uncertainty, and fear.”

For all of his influence on the fair and subsequently on Northwest corporate images and civic issues — from Boeing to Washington Mutual, the Trans-Alaska Oil Pipeline to the Washington State Convention Center — Mr. Rockey was a PR man who preferred to stay behind the scenes. He pulled the levers of power and public perception through relationships, phone calls and press releases typed at his standing desk.

“I cannot imagine Jay Rockey ever sending spam,” wrote Knute Berger, the longtime Seattle columnist, at Crosscut.

The firm Mr. Rockey founded the day after the fair closed, Jay Rockey Public Relations, later The Rockey Company, became one of the most influential independent PR outfits in the region. It eventually grew to 50 people with offices throughout the Northwest and in Washington, D.C., and New York.

George Duff, former president of the Seattle Chamber of Commerce, attributes Mr. Rockey’s success in public relations to a simple formula. “He was always able to convince the clients … that it was never wrong to do the right thing in the right way, and that was the best public relations that they could have,” said Duff, who knew Mr. Rockey for 50 years.

Other associates remember Mr. Rockey’s consistency, honesty, high ethical standards and discretion.

Jennifer West, whose firm was acquired by Mr. Rockey’s in 1996, called him “the grandfather of public relations in the Pacific Northwest.”

“When I began my career in Seattle in the late ’80s, every young professional aspired to know Jay, work at his firm or be connected to The Rockey Company in some way,” West said.

John Hough, who joined the firm in 1990 and went on to be its CEO, said Mr. Rockey’s influence on several generations of PR professionals is “his greatest legacy.”

“He loved the people who wanted to do it well,” Hough added, “and he was as generous as a human being could be in sharing insights, his encouragement and his goodwill.”

In a field that sees professionals move frequently between firms, the average tenure for employees at Rockey was more than eight years, Hough said. “He set a standard of treating people well,” Hough said, citing profit-sharing and flexible work-from-home arrangements for new mothers.

Mr. Rockey was born in Olympia in 1928, the second of three sons of McClellan and Celia Rockey. He was a standout athlete, singer and student leader at Olympia High School.

Rockey served in the Navy at the end of World War II and during the Korean War, but according to family history was plucked from a line of sailors about to ship out to Korea by an officer who recognized him and knew of his athletic exploits. He ended up in San Diego, on the Navy basketball team, and was later stationed in Honolulu, in the press office.

Mr. Rockey graduated from Washington State University and remained a devoted Cougar booster and fundraiser. Mr. Rockey’s family has asked that in lieu of flowers, gifts be made to the Jay and Retha Rockey Communication Excellence Fund at WSU’s Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

Mr. Rockey’s wife of 55 years and business partner, Retha, died in 2009. She was not only the PR firm’s controller, but also contributed to work for clients and is credited with coming up with the name “Bumbershoot” for the annual music and arts festival at Seattle Center.

Mr. Rockey is survived by brothers Ward and Dean, children Helen, Susan and David, and four grandchildren.

Hough, the CEO, said Mr. Rockey continued coming into the office on Fifth Avenue long after he stepped away from full-time work at the firm, which was later sold to Hill & Knowlton in 2000.

Hough remembers working late on a vexing problem as the rest of the staff emptied out to enjoy a sunny Friday evening. As he packed up to leave, he noticed Mr. Rockey pecking away at a typewriter in his office, the Monorail tracks, another lasting vestige of the fair, just outside. What are you still doing here? he asked.

Mr. Rockey replied: “John, this is what I like to do. This is what I’ve done.”