CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — One of the co-owners of a nuclear construction debacle in South Carolina is planning to discuss its decision to abandon the multi-billion dollar project.
South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. officials say President Keller Kissam is holding a news conference Thursday at the company’s headquarters in Cayce.
SCE&G and state-owned utility Santee Cooper stopped construction July 31 on two nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station. They have blamed the failure in large part on the bankruptcy of Westinghouse, the chief contractor.
The utilities had already spent more than $9 billion. Much of that came from ratepayers, who are still being billed for the project.
State, federal and financial entities are investigating the failure. Lawmakers are advancing legislation that would halt charges for ratepayers.