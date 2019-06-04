CHICAGO — President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war could prompt the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates if the economy weakens, with its chairman, Jerome H. Powell, saying Tuesday that the central bank is prepared to act to sustain the economic expansion if needed.

“We do not know how or when these issues will be resolved,” Powell said of the United States’ trade disputes with Mexico, China and other nations. “We are closely monitoring the implications of these developments for the U.S. economic outlook and, as always, we will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near our symmetric 2% objective.”

Powell did not explicitly say that the Fed would cut interest rates, but his comments sent a signal that the central bank was watching Trump’s trade wars warily, ready to fend off any economic damage. While the Fed has been closely monitoring the effects of Trump’s trade war on the economy, Powell’s comments were his first since the president escalated his dispute by threatening tariffs on all Mexican goods.

“He’s making a point to say to the markets that ‘We can act if necessary,’” said John Briggs, a bond market strategist at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut. “I think the markets are taking some comfort, at least, by the idea that he’s moving in the right direction.”

Powell’s remarks sparked a rally on Wall Street. Equity markets — which had risen ahead of the remarks — piled up the gains in the hours after his statement. The S&P 500 rose 2.1%, its second-best daily gain of the year. The S&P is up 11.8% this year.

The rebound in stock markets coaxed some investors out of the safety of government bonds, pushing prices down and yields — which move in the opposite direction — up.

But in signaling that it is prepared to limit economic damage from the trade war, the Fed could perpetuate the feedback loop that has developed among financial markets, the central bank and Trump — and could embolden the president to continue his fight.