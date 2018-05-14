CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has received about 10,000 applications for permits to drill over the last year.

With the price of oil steadily improving, operators are jockeying for drilling permits, particularly in the Powder River Basin.

Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Supervisor Mark Watson tells the Casper Star-Tribune that the agency can’t process that many permits even if it was the sole job of the 44 people working for the commission.

The bottleneck has inspired a new policy from Watson to bring those applications from operators ready to start drilling to the front of the line for permits.

