VINELAND, N.J. (AP) — A poultry processing company plans to open a new facility in New Jersey next year.

According to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority Board, Vineland Poultry has been approved for the Grow NJ program. The company will be awarded $2.2 million in tax credits over a 10-year term.

The company plans to use the former Vineland Kosher Poultry building.

Vineland Poultry hopes to bring 40 manufacturing positions to the area. The project is scheduled to be completed next year.