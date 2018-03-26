SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who owns a business that claims to be California’s largest landlord of marijuana businesses has sued the city of San Bernardino for a law she says will create pot monopolies and could bar her from the industry.

The lawsuit filed Friday is the latest dispute between Stephanie Smith and San Bernardino officials that gained attention when authorities raided and shut down a fortified building she owned and seized 35,000 marijuana plants.

Smith said she was not involved with pot growing and was not arrested or charged.

Smith sued to overturn the city’s marijuana regulation ordinance. She says the law would disqualify her or tenants of hers who had paid $140,000 for business permits and been granted licenses to operate.

The city did not immediately comment on the case.