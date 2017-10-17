BOSTON (AP) — Postal workers and supporters have scheduled a rally in front of Boston’s main downtown post office to protest job cutbacks that have led to long lines and delivery delays around New England.

Scott Hoffman is president of the American Postal Workers Union’s Boston chapter. He says hundreds of postal vacancies in the Boston area have gone unfilled.

The union opposed a pilot U.S. Postal Service program to outsource operations in hundreds of stores operated by Framingham, Massachusetts-based Staples, Inc. Last spring, the USPS discontinued that pilot after a National Labor Relations Board administrative law judge ordered it to discontinue its retail relationship with Staples.

The union, which is organizing Wednesday afternoon’s protest, fiercely opposes privatization. It had argued that the Staples deal replaced union jobs with low-wage, nonunion workers.