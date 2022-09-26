It’ll cost more to mail letters and packages this holiday season.

Starting Sunday, the U.S. Postal Service is increasing its rates for both commercial and retail products. The agency last month filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission regarding the temporary price adjustment for the upcoming holiday season, which will run through Jan. 22.

The planned peak-season pricing was approved by the Governors of the Postal Service on Aug. 9 and if approved by the commission, the following commercial and retail products will be affected:

— Priority Mail Express

— Priority Mail

— First-Class Package Service

— Parcel Select and USPS Retail Ground

Depending on size and the shipping method, the price can increase by $0.25 to $6.50 for commercial products and $0.30 to $6.45 for retail products. International products are not planned to be affected.

“These temporary rates will keep USPS competitive while providing the agency with the revenue to cover extra costs in anticipation of peak-season volume,” said the U.S. Postal Service in a release.

The increase are “similar to ones in past years,” said the agency, and is expected to “help cover extra handling costs to ensure a successful peak season.”

The Postal Regulatory Commission will review the proposed prices before they are scheduled to take effect Oct. 2.