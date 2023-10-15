Since 2014, the congregation that would become Portsmouth Union Church has opened its doors as a warming shelter on cold nights in North Portland, providing refuge for people experiencing homelessness and others.

But as church leaders noticed the growth in the number of unhoused or housing-insecure neighbors over the years, they decided to take a more direct approach.

The church, like several others around Portland, has turned its surplus land into an affordable housing complex for low-income Oregonians. The building will open this month.

“We saw the need in our community, so this is something we’ve been working on for quite some time,” said the Rev. Ari Douglas, the Portsmouth Union pastor since February. “We’ve had wonderful support from denominations outside our church through this process.”

Most churches have sat on properties with excess land for years in anticipation of growth. Now, however, more have begun to turn their untapped acreage into affordable housing units.

Proposals grew so common — but so frequently ran into hurdles — that the Oregon Legislature passed a bill in 2021 to help clear the way.

“It is clear that there is a Gospel imperative that calls for the church to build and live in community,” said the Most Rev. Cedrick Bridgeforth, bishop of the Greater Northwest Area of the United Methodist Church. “Ensuring that everyone has an accessible, safe and sustainable place to live is part of community.”

The Greater Northwest Area of the United Methodist Church — which spans over 400 churches in Oregon, Idaho, Washington, Alaska and parts of British Columbia — has several active projects around Portland.

Portsmouth Union has partnered with Good Space Property Management to convert a piece of the church property into a 20-unit apartment building on the corner of North Fiske Avenue and Lombard Street.

The project, funded in part by a $2.35 million Oregon Housing and Community Services grant, will offer housing to low-income veterans and their families.

Douglas thinks the new complex can foster “deep relationships” between tenants and the church community.

“We definitely hope that the units will be at full capacity,” they said. “We’re working with different organizations to try and bolster our housing.”

The Leaven Community Land and Housing Coalition, which represents churches in Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties, is overseeing development.

A shared mission

As Portsmouth Union prepares to open its building to residents, other faith communities have spearheaded their own projects. Christ United Methodist Church in Cedar Mill and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church on Southeast Powell Boulevard recently built apartment complexes on their land.

The Rev. Paul Richards-Kuan, pastor of Christ United, said the church had wanted to put housing units adjacent to its lot since early 2017. It was not until Home First Development, a private property management company, stepped in later in the year that the vision began to evolve.

Christ United’s building, scheduled for completion in January, will include 54 units for low-income seniors. It will particularly seek to house LGBTQ+ elders who make 30% to 60% of the area’s median income.

“The purpose of this building is to create safe, affordable housing that is welcoming for people that have been historically excluded from this kind of housing,” Richards-Kuan said.

More than an affordable place to live, Richards-Kuan hopes tenants will feel welcome in their new lodging, regardless of their beliefs.

“We certainly don’t want anyone to feel like this is a religious institution that they’ve joined or anything,” he said. “It sounds dumb, but we want to create a home.”

Matt Wickstrom, senior planner at the Portland Bureau of Development Services, said that many churches view the construction of affordable housing as aligned with their mission but sometimes lack the knowledge or financial resources to take on a big development project.

So they often turn to public agencies for advice on how best to steward their land, he said.

“A lot of churches have underused land or parking lots but don’t necessarily have the same kind of expertise about housing development like a property company,” he said. “We regulate zoning codes and policies, so they work with housing partners and agencies like us to serve them with the development of affordable housing.”

Portsmouth Union’s housing development process has been in the works “for years and years,” according to Joe Purkey, Portsmouth’s head liaison and facilities director. Plans to build on a parcel of church land launched in 2014, with Home First Development leading the design and construction.

“They went through some preparation work to demolish part of the church building in order to split off the land,” Purkey said. “This project was kind of the first one through the gate to put housing on church-owned property.”

Churches, Bridgeforth said, once served as “a central gathering place,” providing education and entertainment for their communities.

But more recently, many faith congregations that had once planned to expand their buildings have instead grappled with declining membership, leaving their surplus land unused.

Bridgeforth believes churches can rebuild their communities, but in the meantime, he said, developers can repurpose their vacant spaces to deliver housing and supportive services to those who slip through the cracks.

“Houselessness is not solved when everyone has shelter,” he wrote in an email. “Security comes when there is adequate support that accompanies a person or family along the long journey to stability.”

Clearing hurdles

As more churches have sought to supply affordable housing, the path to build it has traditionally been a rocky one.

Many church sites aren’t zoned for residential housing, and gaining approval typically meant a lengthy government review to get an exemption.

Until recently, that could take anywhere from several months to a year. Rob Justus, co-founder of Home First Development, said that rigid land-use policies frequently stalled development.

“Our first church project that we did at St. Mark’s took us over a year to work through, just because the legislation wasn’t passed,” Justus said.

Portland in 2018 removed the land use review requirement for affordable housing developments by “faith- or community-based organizations” and allowed churches to repurpose up to half of their parking spaces for housing.

In 2021, Gov. Tina Kotek, then speaker of the Oregon House, sponsored Senate Bill 8, which required municipalities to authorize affordable housing projects on land not zoned for residential use within the urban growth boundary. It was approved by wide margins in both houses of the state Legislature.

The bill, Justus said, “opened the door” for religious institutions to start using their vacant land for housing.

“The legislation that has passed has made it more of an opportunity,” he said. “The idea of utilizing church land is brilliant, and what’s interesting is that different church jurisdictions have embraced it if asked.”

Churches typically don’t pay taxes, but property not used for religious purposes — including homes — can be taxed. Bridgeforth, though, said some form a nonprofit or seek exemptions for affordable housing to avoid big property tax bills, just as private developers do.

“Most of the time it’s taxed, but it’s sometimes based on nonprofit status or programs that the city or state has in place,” he said. “The powers that be decide.”

Churches still face the same issues that complicate other construction projects.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation initially planned to charge Portsmouth Union the millions of dollars needed to improve the intersection near its housing complex, Purkey said. (The Oregon Department of Transportation eventually completed the work at its own expense).

Meanwhile, Christ United discovered some water underground that delayed construction for a few months.

Britt Conroy, public policy director of the statewide faith association Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon, said he has seen firsthand the pressures that rising home and rent prices can place on low-income and marginalized workers.

“We all know that there’s too much demand chasing too little supply when it comes to housing in Oregon,” he said. “People of faith are as diverse as the general population itself, with churches spread across the entire community. So it’s an exciting thing to be a part of.”

Engaging neighbors

The affordable housing effort reaches beyond the Portland area. At least 68 faith congregations in Oregon are either starting the development process or considering it, said the Rev. Julia Nielson, executive organizer of the Leaven Community Land and Housing Coalition.

Additionally, churches across multiple states have banded together in hopes of boosting community support, which Conroy said is “absolutely crucial” to do any sort of work within a housing space.

“You need to engage and partner with the neighborhood to make sure you build a project that’s actually welcomed,” he said. “You can spend all the money you want on development, but at the end of the day, if the church or neighbors aren’t excited enough, then it won’t get built.”

In late February, Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon joined with Leaven Land and Housing and several other organizations to place House Bill 3482 before the Oregon Legislature. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Mark Gamba, D-Milwaukie, proposed $20 million from the state to cover predevelopment fees for affordable housing projects on church-owned land.

Although it did not pass before the session ended in June, Kotek signed into law a related $9.7 million budget investment to award grants for some predevelopment costs. It preceded a $200 million legislative package to fund rent assistance, eviction prevention and housing shelter expansions that the governor approved in March.

Still, housing officials and faith leaders recognize that far more work lies ahead to ease the strain of the housing shortage.

Demographers estimate that Oregon needs at least 110,000 homes to meet current demand, and half a million more in the next two decades as the population grows.

“We know that the state government alone can’t meet the need for the planning, community engagement and feasibility work,” Conroy said. “So we really hope that we can work with communities in the Portland area to advance projects in their communities.”

The Greater Northwest Area of the United Methodist Church will hold a housing summit next month in Northeast Portland to discuss how places of worship can continue to provide and advocate for the unhoused.

“This is work that we do not just because it’s needed, but because we definitely believe in it,” Douglas said. “This is kingdom stuff that is sacred work.”