A nascent rebound in Portland’s hospitality industry stalled out over the summer, according to the latest bookings data. The city’s tourism office blames perceptions of downtown for the disappointing results.

“Portland’s hospitality industry is in crisis, and it can be linked directly to the conditions on our streets with open drug dealing and usage,” Travel Portland CEO Jeff Miller told the City Council at a hearing earlier this month.

The hearing was on a proposed ban on public drug use in Portland, which passed unanimously but requires a change in state law to take effect. Miller endorsed the proposal while calling on the city and state — and Multnomah County, in particular — to be more responsive to conditions that make visitors feel unsafe.

“We need bold action from our county leadership and staff,” Miller said. “It is time to reset priorities and leave the ineffective policies of the past behind.”

Hotels in Portland’s central city sold 1.2 million rooms in the first seven months of 2023, according to hotel industry data firm STR. That’s down 20% from 2019. A rebound in hotel room bookings that appeared to be underway in the first part of the year stalled out over the summer, leaving room sales roughly flat from 2022.

“By the numbers, other cities are recovering from the economic effects of the pandemic much faster than Portland,” Miller told the City Council. He said Seattle rooms sold are up slightly from 2019 while other cities have notched considerably improvement — Denver is up 25%.

“We have hotels that are struggling severely with the lack of revenue,” Miller said.

Perceptions among potential visitors appeared to be picking up in the spring, according to Travel Portland. But he said a series of articles in the national press about Portland’s struggles to address homelessness and drug addiction have left visitors wary.

Convention activity is pretty solid this year, Miller said, because events were booked before the pandemic. But he said the vast majority of events have at least some delegates reporting negative experiences downtown, and he said many conventions that canceled during the pandemic opted not to rebook in Portland because they considered the city too dangerous.

“Visitor sentiment is not improving, and we know the reputational damage being done has the potential to last if we don’t seek quick action to make our streets safer,” Miller said.

Many parts of Portland’s core appear to be thriving, with some restaurants bustling and high volumes of foot traffic. Pedestrian activity downtown is on the upswing this year, according to new data.

The city still has far fewer office workers downtown and some blocks are plainly blighted, with tents, distressed people and open drug use just around the corner from some of Portland’s most prominent hotels.

The number of assaults downtown hasn’t changed much since 2019, according to the most recent data from the Portland Police Bureau, and homicides remain infrequent. (Two have been reported so far this year).

But reports of gunfire, which was exceedingly rare downtown in 2019, are far more common. An analysis for Gov. Tina Kotek’s new task force on downtown Portland found the city’s core averaged more than five shootings a month over the past year, including incidents where no one was hit.

And recent high-profile attacks on people enjoying a night out, and racist daylight assaults near the city center, contribute to negative perceptions about downtown.

Earlier this month, Miller met with Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson and other public officials to review tourism data and talk about ways to boost the industry.

“It was bracing,” said Dan Field, the new director of the city and county’s Joint Office of Homeless Services. “I won’t say those data were new to any of us. We know that the travel and tourism industry has been struggling.”

So Field said the city and county are changing their approach to address the concerns of hotels and other travel-related businesses.

In an interview after the council meeting, Miller struck a somewhat more optimistic tone. He said Travel Portland staff is making progress booking fresh conventions to pick up the slack from those that didn’t rebook after the pandemic, and Miller said he’s hopeful the city won’t see a drop-off in activity next year.

Collaborative initiatives coming from Field’s office represents a significant improvement in Portland and Multnomah County’s approach to issues facing downtown, according to Miller. What’s needed is continued cooperation, he said, and a sense of urgency to continue addressing addiction, mental health and housing.

“They’ve improved dramatically. But there is still a way to go,” Miller said. “It’s the last yard that’s the longest that we need to fix.”