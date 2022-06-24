Port of Seattle Commissioner Toshiko Hasegawa said Friday on Twitter that she will work to ensure Port workers have access to health care following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Port doesn’t control policies directly related to abortions, Hasegawa said. But besides giving workers access to health care, the Port can build inclusive facilities and space for women and families, as well as train, employ and empower women, she said.

She also said the Supreme Court decision is a result of elections.

“I’ll put every ounce of my political capital towards supporting candidates who will adamantly advocate for our rights,” she said on Twitter.

I am 34 years old and I’ve had three abortions. Yeah, three. #aThread — Toshiko Grace Hasegawa (@ToshikoGrace) June 24, 2022

Hasegawa said she had abortions when she was younger and unprepared to raise a child, and when she was older but in an abusive relationship.

“Unfortunately, it’s no longer my fundamental right to have a choice,” Hasegawa said on Twitter. “It’s my privilege by living in Washington.”

Hasegawa has been on the commission since 2021 and is serving a four-year term. She currently has a young daughter.