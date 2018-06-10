Share story

By
The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority is getting $500,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency to help clean up contaminated brownfield sites.

The EPA says the funding is part of a program that helps communities reuse vacant and abandoned properties by making them available for housing, recreation, open space, health facilities, social services and other opportunities.

About $16 million is planned for 33 successful entities in the revolving loan fund.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says in a release the “funds will ensure more cleanups are completed and more land can be returned to beneficial reuse.”

The port authority is based in Detroit. It works to advance maritime and related industries in southeastern Michigan for economic benefit to residents and business.

