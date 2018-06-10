DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority is getting $500,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency to help clean up contaminated brownfield sites.
The EPA says the funding is part of a program that helps communities reuse vacant and abandoned properties by making them available for housing, recreation, open space, health facilities, social services and other opportunities.
About $16 million is planned for 33 successful entities in the revolving loan fund.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says in a release the “funds will ensure more cleanups are completed and more land can be returned to beneficial reuse.”
Most Read Business Stories
- Whole Foods expands Amazon Prime discounts to stores in Washington, nine other states
- Googlers miffed on pay speak out in rare annual-meeting move
- Watchdog criticizes conditions at Chinese factory that builds Amazon Echo speakers
- Trump crosses a fateful line on trade and everything's at risk | Jon Talton
- Microsoft scoops up four game studios for Xbox and creates one of its own | E3 2018
The port authority is based in Detroit. It works to advance maritime and related industries in southeastern Michigan for economic benefit to residents and business.