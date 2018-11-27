WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s anti-corruption officers have detained the former head of a financial regulatory body who resigned recently after a media report he sought a bribe.

The Central Anti-Corruption Office said Tuesday that Marek Chrzanowski is being taken to Katowice, in the south, where he will be questioned by prosecutors over suspected corruption.

Chrzanowski was appointed in 2016 by the current ruling party to be the director of the Financial Supervision Authority that ensures proper banking practices.

He resigned this month after the Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported that he had sought a multimillion-dollar bribe from a troubled bank’s owner in exchange for favors. The banker recorded the meeting.

Chrzanowski insists he is innocent.

The anti-corruption office was started by the ruling Law and Justice party in 2006 when it was previously in power.