SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say a woman who shot and wounded three people before killing herself at YouTube headquarters in California also had the handwritten address of Google in her car.
Police have said it appears Nasim Aghdam committed the April attack because she was displeased with YouTube business practices that she told family members were costing her income.
Google owns YouTube, a video-sharing site.
The report released Thursday also says Aghdam visited the headquarters of YouTube the day before the shooting.
San Bruno Police Commander Geoff Caldwell says Aghdam shot indiscriminately at YouTube employees who were eating lunch in a courtyard on April 3.
Aghdam, of San Diego, parked her car in a garage and walked to a pedestrian door leading to the campus courtyard area. Police say she ignored an employee who asked for a YouTube identification badge.