SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A rented Tesla that was speeding when it ran a red light and killed a man and critically injured his wife was not on semi-autonomous Autopilot mode, police said Wednesday.

Detectives removed a data storage device from the automobile that will be analyzed to help determine the actions that led up to the collision, said San Francisco Police Department spokesman Officer Adam Lobsinger.

Investigators are also working with Tesla to obtain further evidence, he said.

The driver, Kelly Cambridge, of Vallejo, was charged with vehicular manslaughter. It was not immediately known if she has an attorney. Cambridge, 21, was speeding Sunday when she ran a red light in the Tesla, which she had rented through a peer-to-peer car rental service, police said.

Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor, police said. The woman was driving Sunday at least 45 mph (70 kph) in an area with a speed limit of 25 to 30 mph (40 to 50 kph), when she ran the red light and was broadsided by another car, police said

The Tesla struck a car and then couple who were in a crosswalk, killing 39-year-old Benjamin Dean. His wife, Kelly Dean, remained in critical condition Wednesday.

The couple from Clovis in the Central Valley was in San Francisco celebrating their third wedding anniversary, according to Kelly Dean’s Facebook page.