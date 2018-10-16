PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The police commissioner of Philadelphia is taking issue with parts of a review by the police advisory commission after the high-profile arrest of two black men at a Starbucks coffee house.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the review released Monday says racial bias among police officers may have played a role in the arrests.
Police Commissioner Richard Ross disputes the report’s contention that “racism has a profound effect on what drives citizen and police contact.”
He says “criminal conduct and victimization” drives such contact but acknowledges that biases “may distort the fears and perceptions” of some people who call police.
Most Read Business Stories
- Paul Allen being treated for cancer again: 'I plan on fighting this aggressively'
- Home-security startup Ring is now in Amazon's constellation, but moving in its own orbit
- Slowing real estate might let us catch our breath — or knock the wind out of us | Jon Talton
- New L.A.-based owner of Gene Juarez salons wants to expand
- Hurricane damaged Seattle company's Alaska-bound factory trawler in Florida shipyard
Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were arrested within minutes of their arrival at the Starbucks in April. No charges were filed, but video of their arrest prompted a national outcry and policy changes at the chain.
___
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com