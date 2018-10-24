WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s national airline LOT is cancelling some flights as some crew members are striking to protest layoffs and demand better working conditions.

A spokesman for LOT, Konrad Majszyk, said Wednesday that over a dozen international flights from Warsaw, including to Germany and Denmark, were cancelled. Flights were also cancelled on Monday and Tuesday.

Almost 70 flight crew members have been fired for participating in the strike that started Thursday and that the management says is illegal.

Trade union members are demanding the reinstatement of their fired leader and more spending on flight security.

LOT was Europe’s first airline to have Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes, in 2012.

State subsidies, spending cuts and layoffs have been needed in recent years to help the 89-year-old company avoid bankruptcy.