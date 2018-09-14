WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister says Warsaw sees itself as a bridge in trans-Atlantic rifts between the European Union and the Trump administration and wants the EU to show “greater empathy” for U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that Washington was “right” to announce renewed sanctions on Iran and said Poland is seeking the EU’s “greater empathy and understanding toward the American policy.”

The European Union opposes the sanctions and created a financial support package to bolster the Iranian economy.

Polish President Andrzej Duda is scheduled to visit the White House on Tuesday for talks with President Donald Trump on defense and Central Europe’s energy security.

Czaputowicz says an announcement is expected on improving Poland’s defense capability in the face of Russia’s increased military activity.