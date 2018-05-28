WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has called a planned Russian gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, a “new hybrid weapon” and says Moscow wants to use it to undermine NATO and the European Union.
Mateusz Morawiecki called Nord Stream 2 “a poisoned pill of European security” as he addressed a NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Warsaw on Monday.
The Nord Stream 2 project would double the amount of natural gas Russia can funnel directly to energy-hungry Germany from newly tapped reserves in Siberia, intentionally skirting Eastern European nations like Poland and Ukraine.
The United States and some other EU members share Poland’s opposition to the project, warning that it could give Moscow greater leverage over Western Europe.
