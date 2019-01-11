WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Internal Security Agency has arrested a Chinese businessman and a Pole on suspicion of espionage, officials said on Friday.
The operation that resulted in the arrest of the two suspects had been underway for a long time and was planned with care, said Maciej Wasik, deputy head of Poland’s special services.
Wasik said that the Chinese suspect was a businessman working for a major electronics corporation and that the Pole was “known in circles associated with cyber-business affairs.”
He said “both carried out espionage activities against Poland,” but did not identify them.
Most Read Business Stories
- The Air Force finally takes ownership of its first Boeing tanker — with serious misgivings
- Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos to end marriage that saw Amazon soar
- Alaska Airlines flight diversion leads to a 30-hour nightmare for passengers WATCH
- Russia gets 30 WW II-era battle tanks from Laos
- Au pairs win $65.5 million settlement in Denver lawsuit
A spokesman for the agency, Stanislaw Zaryn, said the two were arrested on Tuesday.
Polish state TV, which is close to the government, identified the Chinese man as Weijing W., saying he was a director in Poland at Huawei, the Chinese conglomerate that produces telecommunications equipment and consumer electronics.
State TV identified the Pole as Piotr D., and said he was a former high-ranking employee at the Internal Security Agency, the agency that investigates spying and terrorism
If convicted, they could face up to 10 years in prison.