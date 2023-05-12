It’s not unprecedented for our two major political parties to use the federal deficit and debt as cudgels to beat each other, particularly during a time of divided government.

Back in the 1980s, Democrats relentlessly criticized President Ronald Reagan’s “boiling water deficits,” as the administration expanded military spending. That deficit in 1983, at its worst, was 5.7%. As of this past year it was 5.4% of gross domestic product.

I was put in charge of a team of reporters at Denver’s late, great Rocky Mountain News in the early 1990s to explain and assess the danger of the deficit — then around 4.5%. The answer to the latter was not much.

Because Treasurys were the safest of safe havens on Earth — backed by “the full faith and credit” of the federal government — and the dollar was the world’s reserve currency, we essentially had the best gold card, with an unlimited balance. Those deficits didn’t represent a risk.

Which brings us to the present moment, which sadly is full of self-inflicted danger. The U.S. House, controlled by Republicans, refuses to raise the so-called debt ceiling unless the Biden administration agrees to nearly 14% spending cuts.

Those fiscal shifts would undercut many of the administration’s key priorities, including rolling back President Joe Biden’s landmark bill on climate, health and taxes. Speaker Kevin McCarthy also wants work requirements for those receiving safety net assistance, as well as expanded fossil fuel drilling.

The Democratic-controlled Senate would never go along with the House demands. But unless Congress and the administration agree, the federal government could be unable to borrow enough to fund the government and meet its financial obligations, including Social Security and military pay. This could happen as early as June 1 with very unpleasant consequences.

At their worst, they would mean a default on U.S. debt. Treasury bonds would no longer be the planet’s safest investment. The dollar would suffer as well, possibly losing its reserve status to other currencies. Goodbye, gold card. Hello, worldwide economic devastation.

No wonder Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that failing to raise the debt limit risks a “constitutional crisis.” This is because Biden might be forced to invoke the 14th amendment to work around Congress and fund the government. Part of the amendment states “the validity of the public debt of the United States … shall not be questioned.”

It’s an uncertain gambit, with the amendment’s roots in the aftermath of the Civil War and almost certain to be struck down by today’s supermajority of the right on the Supreme Court.

But it’s telling of the perilous moment that Yellen would mention it as a last resort. She’s an economist and former chair of the Federal Reserve, not a politician. In fact, the Treasury Department has been using accounting maneuvers to keep the government afloat since it officially hit the limit in mid-January.

The debt ceiling, or limit, has its origins in World War I, when federal spending vastly expanded. It was intended to give the Treasury more flexibility in managing the debt, so it didn’t require congressional approval each time it had to pay federal obligations.

And remember when then-Vice President Dick Cheney said, “Reagan proved deficits don’t matter.” He used that to justify President George W. Bush’s tax cuts and then the “Global War on Terror” and invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.

The deficit today totals 5.4% of GDP. In 1943, at the height of World War II, it was 27%. No wonder President Dwight Eisenhower held to top tax rates of more than 90% in the 1950s to pay it off and lower the debt. A roaring economy then helped, too.

President Bill Clinton, with modest tax increases, handed off the first surplus since the 1960s to Bush. Deficits then took off.

As for the national debt, it totals $31 trillion. It was about $5 trillion at the turn of the century.

Blame the Bush tax cuts, mostly for the wealthy ($1.5 trillion), the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq (up to $6 trillion), Medicare’s drug coverage ($237 billion over 10 years), the response to the Great Recession ($2 trillion), the GOP-Obama deal to extend the Bush tax cuts ($4 trillion over 10 years), the Trump tax cuts mostly for the rich ($1.5 trillion over the next decade), bipartisan spending deals during the Trump years ($2 trillion), and the emergency pandemic spending ($3.7 trillion), among others.

It’s funny how Republicans don’t care about the deficit or debt when they control both Congress and the White House.

President Joe Biden’s economic agenda added $400 billion more.

As the late Republican Senate leader Everett Dirksen supposedly said, “A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money.”

Alexander Hamilton, the first Treasury secretary, established the first national debt, not least to settle the obligations of the Revolutionary War but also to give the fledgling nation access to world capital markets.

President Andrew Jackson, who hated the debt, paid it off completely in 1835. But when the Panic of 1837 hit his shambolic successor Martin Van Buren, the United States was unable to raise capital overseas and a depression followed. The federal government never made the same mistake again.

McCarthy will no doubt go for low-hanging fruit, such as Amtrak, which most Republicans hate. But Amtrak’s $3 billion subsidy for the latest fiscal year represents 0.17% of the discretionary budget. By contrast, nearly 47% goes to the military. As for mandatory spending, about 53% goes to Social Security, 28% to Medicare.

Beth Hammack of Goldman Sachs told Peter Coy of The New York Times, “The U.S. government not making a payment is existential for financial markets. We’re talking about a piece of paper that the world holds out to be risk-free or nearly risk-free.”

But the risk is rising and we should tread lightly, quickly.